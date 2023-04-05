François, School of Medicine study malaria drug resistance

Ruthly François, a rising star in the UNC Medical Scientist Training Program who grew up in Haiti and moved to the United States to become a physician researcher, is working on a team led by Jonathan Parr, assistant professor of medicine in the School of Medicine, to understand drug resistance to malaria.

In tandem with the Kinshasa School of Public Health, François, a doctoral student, is examining how drug resistance to malaria changed from 2014 to 2021 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of four countries that account for just over half of all malaria deaths worldwide.

“Drug resistance occurs when you treat someone who is sick with malaria, but they don’t get better because the malaria parasite has mutations that make the drugs not work,” François said. “The idea of my work in more scientific terms is to look at genetic markers that confer resistance to antimalarial drugs over time.”

Learn more about François’s research, her career journey and her plans for the future.