Distinguished Alumna sees social workers as conduits for change

As Mia Ives-Rublee transitioned from work as a direct practitioner to academic researcher to community organizer to policy changemaker, she learned one very important lesson: Social workers must first consider how their own experiences with grief and pain may collectively impact the people they are trying to help.

“Allowing others to speak and amplify their stories is one of the best things we can do as social workers, and to do this, we must learn to silence our own thoughts, needs and wants,” said Ives-Rublee, a 2009 MSW graduate, Distinguished Alumna and the March 21 guest speaker for the School of Social Work’s 2023 Bobby Boyd Leadership Lecture.

“We must position ourselves to receive stories without personal bias and find ways to connect with people to empower them to speak with those who are in power to affect structural change.”

As director of the Disability Justice Initiative of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for American Progress, Ives-Rublee now works a few blocks from the White House in a role that allows her to publicly advocate for federal policies that protect the rights of people with disabilities across the country. Prior to joining the Center for American Progress, she fought for disability justice and inclusion at nonprofit organizations and businesses across the United States.

