Adult Protection Network keeps elders safe

Abuse of vulnerable adults has long been a silent, under-addressed problem across the nation, and North Carolina is no exception. As the population of elderly adults in the United States continues to surge, public officials are grappling with how to combat the growing problem of elder abuse.

In Guilford County, officials have formed a multidisciplinary team — including social workers, law enforcement officers, district attorneys, clerks of court, emergency services providers, etc. — to address and reduce the rate of abuse against adults in their community. The team participated in the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government’s Adult Protection Network’s Elder Abuse MDT workshop, which aims to connect, inform and support MDTs working to combat the abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults.

“The school faculty have always been responsive to our needs and questions,” said Heather Magill, Guilford County’s elder justice specialist coordinator. “That was critical for use; collaboration is hard — it takes patience and accessibility to integrate services and disciplines. If this were easy, we’d have been doing it long ago.”

