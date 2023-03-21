MAPS degree offers career boost at a discount

In 2023, to meet state and regional workforce needs, The Graduate School launched the Master of Applied Professional Studies program. MAPS is a degree program for working adults — including Carolina employees, who can benefit from the UNC System’s tuition and fee waiver program — that equips learners with knowledge, skills and qualifications they need to be competitive in their fields.

MAPS combines existing graduate-level courses with a study focus conceived by each student. Possible focus areas could include global development, military leadership, nonprofit management, research administration and women in leadership.

“It could be something in your current role, something outside a role, something that you’re interested in moving toward in your career trajectory,” MAPS Director Laura Kuizin told Employee Forum delegates last December. “The program is designed to give you that extra step and resources to move forward.”

MAPS is a 30-credit-hour program with a capstone project instead of a thesis. The application deadline is April 11 for students who want to enroll in the program for the fall 2023 semester.

Are you curious about how you might benefit from a MAPS degree? Learn more about why the following three Carolina employees enrolled in the program’s inaugural cohort.

To develop skills

Nicholas Beresic spent more than a decade in corporate wellness and fitness training before landing a role in communications at the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance, part of Carolina’s Thurston Arthritis Research Center.

“I’m not doing this degree program because I need to get a certain credential,” he said. “I need the skills. I’m taking the classes to develop those.”

By allowing someone like Beresic to create a custom concentration, the MAPS degree provides a comprehensive curriculum along with the flexibility to succeed.

“I wanted to do more and learn more,” Beresic said. “I like being in academia. It works well with my skill sets and strengths.”

The multidisciplinary aspect of the MAPS program appealed to him the most.

“I wanted to enroll in a program where I could learn from faculty in a number of different departments,” he said. “I wanted to design my own curriculum. I didn’t want to take classes that check a box.”

Beresic’s initial coursework includes financial accounting and an introduction to MAPS. He enrolled in the accounting course, in part, to better support a side business, which focuses on bicycle repair.

“I’m a fitness expert. I’ve never had to take an accounting class,” he said. “I’m learning something new.”

He said the flexible format is critical to balancing work time, family time and his bicycle repair business. He often wakes up at 5:15 a.m. to best manage his time throughout the day and uses task management software in order to work most efficiently.

“There are a nice assortment of online classes. I wouldn’t otherwise be able to work full time,” he said.

And the tuition waiver program made his being part of the inaugural cohort of students possible.

“Carolina is a world-class institution,” he said. “I’m very grateful for the tuition waiver; it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

To merge professional interests

Jennifer Drake began her career at Carolina in information technology and now serves as senior business analyst for enrollment solutions. As a MAPS graduate student, she’s merging her two professional interests — IT and business — in a tailor-made curriculum.

The long-time Carolina employee is pursuing coursework in the UNC School of Information and Library Science and in the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

“It’s the program that I didn’t know I was always waiting for,” she said. “I had sought out some master’s degrees, but I had never found the perfect fit.”

MAPS allows her to combine her two areas of passion and experience and chart her own path. “I’m hoping to get some academic foundation in the classroom as well and then be able to take what I’ve learned and apply it to future projects,” she said.

Drake said the diversity of graduate students in the inaugural cohort appeals to her because some students are earlier in their career and bring energy and fresh perspective to the coursework. That perspective, matched with the rigor of a Carolina graduate degree, spurred her to apply.

“The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is nationally ranked for many programs,” she said. “MAPS capitalizes on the expertise that many different departments and schools have to offer.”

She also appreciates the tuition and fee waiver program offered to UNC System employees.

“It allows me to remain a committed, full-time employee while pursuing my education part time,” she explained. “It’s a great opportunity.”

To accelerate her career

Amy Grau is a University program specialist in the Office of the Chancellor. A mother of two who pressed paused on work to raise her children, she saw MAPS as a way to accelerate her career now that she’s back in the office. The MAPS concentration of women in leadership seemed like a perfect fit.

“It just felt like the right time with my kids out of the house,” she said. “I had the time to spend on school and homework and all those things that a couple years ago I just wouldn’t have been able to have space for.”

Grau plans to take courses from the School of Education and from the College of Arts and Sciences’ communication and public policy departments. “I’m really passionate about helping other women kind of re-enter the workforce,” she explained. “I also really like the foundations of business and leadership, and that’s where I feel like it will really help me in my career.”

As a Carolina employee, she understands that MAPS is special.

“I think what makes it uniquely Carolina is just the quality and the breadth of classes that we can take,” Grau said. “It’s refreshing to hear other peoples’ ideas and get outside of your regular work life — to interact with people who you might not otherwise have encountered.”

And the tuition waiver was critical.

“To be able to work toward a degree at this pace and be able to have it covered as part of my employee benefits is absolutely amazing,” she said. “I’m grateful for it. It’s really what makes this possible for me right now.”