Get ready for the 2023 Total WellBeing Expo

The annual Total WellBeing Expo is back with plenty of resources and activities for Carolina employees. Hosted by Human Resources, the event takes place March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Fetzer Hall.

The expo is free and attendance is considered work time for staff. Seek prior approval from supervisors as needed. Park for free in the Cobb Deck. In support of the day’s focus on employee total well-being and to allow for participation, the Office of Human Resources encourages March 15 to be a no-meeting day.

View the Total WellBeing Expo agenda to see all the day’s happenings and swag opportunities.

In-person opportunities

Free wellness checks

Free comprehensive wellness checks are available for all State Health Plan members with access code UNC2023. In just 15 minutes, receive a comprehensive wellness review of your physical health, including results for cholesterol, blood glucose/A1c, blood pressure, body mass index and waist circumference. No fasting is required.

Bring your 2023 State Health Plan insurance card and a photo ID (One Card accepted). Screenings begin at 9 a.m. and run through the end of the expo. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Dog therapy

From noon to 1 p.m., enjoy time with therapy dog Smoky from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Smoky specializes in calm relaxation work and is an expert snuggler.

Wellness resource fair and medicine drop

Meet local and University wellness vendors to learn more about nutritional, financial, fitness and other well-being resources. The Wellness Resource Fair starts the day with calming relaxation music and then ups the tempo in the afternoon with songs to get you moving. You can also bring in any unused or expired medications to dispose of safely.

Featured exhibitors include:

Fidelity Investments, offering advice on meeting financial goals and preparing for retirement.

Arts Everywhere, inviting you to help decorate a canvas to be displayed April 14.

BeAM makerspace, designing and making Carolina buttons.

Mindful UNC, leading mindful coloring and guided meditation sessions.

North Carolina Botanical Garden, offering art yoga, mindfulness and gardening programs and wildflower-of-the-year seeds.

Restore Hyper Wellness, demonstrating compression legs, red light therapy, local cryotherapy and more.

Title Boxing, providing an opportunity to take your best punch.

UNC Wellness Centers, with quick blood pressure checks.

Fitness classes

Campus Recreation is hosting 25-minute sessions focused on physical and mental strength.

Boxing at 11 a.m., a total body workout for endurance, breath control and mental clarity.

Pilates at 11:35 a.m., a low-impact class to strengthen a mind/body connection.

Full Body Strength at 12:15 p.m., a resistance-based workout to expand functional strength.

Restore Yoga at 1 p.m., a guided tension release with props, postures and stretches.

Get REAL & HEEL at 1:35 p.m., a fitness preview for cancer survivors and for general wellness. All are welcome.

Sign up for boxing, Pilates, full body strength, restore yoga or Get REAL & HEEL ahead of time.

Cooking demo

At 11:45 a.m., Carolina Dining Services will share how to make a five-spice farro breakfast bowl with scrambled egg whites and vegetables. Participants receive a free sample of the dish, plus a chef spoon or measuring cup and spoon set.

Play zone

Toss cornhole beanbags, jump rope, twirl a hula hoop and take the hot-shot hoop challenge at an open gym space. Win bragging rights or just have fun.

Discounted healthy lunch

Grab a healthy lunch at Lenoir Dining Hall at a 30% discount. Choose from the following bites:

Carrot ginger soup and assorted crackers.

Turkey and loaded cucumber veggie sandwiches.

Chicken salad wraps.

Open salad bar.

Fruit and yogurt bar.

Protein bites.

Virtual opportunities

In addition to the in-person event, a full schedule of virtual wellness sessions is planned for the entire week. Visit the Expo Virtual Events webpage to register and to see all the offerings, which include workouts, financial advice, retirement options, meditation and more.

The on-demand wellness resource library is also available to Carolina employees at any time. Browse dozens of resources like videos, tip sheets and slide decks on wellness topics like community support, financial wellness, fitness, nutrition, self-care, work/life balance and more.