Embark on a mission to the Red Planet in fulldome theater

Ever wondered if there could be life on Mars? Or how humans could one day live on another planet other than Earth? If so, explore the desert world of red rock on the surface of Mars with Morehead’s newest planetarium show, “Mars: The Ultimate Voyage.”

“We are excited to carry on the long-standing tradition of producing marquee shows here at Morehead Planetarium, especially those that educate our guests on what the future of space expeditions could entail,” said Todd Boyette, director of Morehead Planetarium and Science Center.

Starting March 3 viewers will be able to dive into the major challenges that have hindered human beings from making a trip to Mars up to this point.

“A mission to Mars sounds like a major accomplishment, but once people learn about the real challenges that still need to be overcome before that mission can happen, they will gain a whole new appreciation for the hard work that goes into sending humans into space,” said Ben Fox, head of VFX at Morehead Planetarium.

“Mars: The Ultimate Voyage” is a collaboration with NASA and the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum. The work was funded by a NASA Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions award.*

“It was exciting to work with advisers at NASA to develop the project,” said Fox. “They gave input on everything, from the scientific facts to the design of the spacecraft. It made it a better show overall and really could be what a future mission to Mars might look like.”

Planetarium shows are part of the unique immersive 4-in-1 experience at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, including Science LIVE! demos, Launch Lab STEM projects and a variety of research-based exhibits.

Visit the website to order tickets for “Mars: The Ultimate Voyage,” showing Friday-Sunday at 3 p.m.

* (TEAM II) Award 80NSSC20M0028 to the Bell Museum through the Regents of the University of Minnesota.