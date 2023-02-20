Aimee Wall named School of Government dean

Aimee N. Wall, senior associate dean and professor of public law and government at the School of Government, has been named dean of the school, effective Feb. 27, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens announced in a campus message Feb. 17.

“Wall’s passion for connecting people and commitment to collaboration will help the school continue its longstanding mission of serving public officials and public administration students in North Carolina and beyond,” they wrote.

As senior associate dean, Wall helps oversee the school’s administration, finances and strategic direction. She joined the School of Government faculty in 2001, and her expertise in human services law and policy and legislative training and support has made her a trusted adviser to officials across North Carolina. Wall has worked closely with legislators, state and county officials and others to study the state human services systems and explore opportunities for change. She also spent a decade as the faculty lead for the Legislative Reporting Service, a 90-year partnership with the North Carolina General Assembly.

Prior to joining the Carolina faculty, Wall worked in health care law with Powell, Goldstein, Frazer, and Murphy in Washington, D.C., and served as a health policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She is a member of the North Carolina State Bar and the District of Columbia State Bar. A two-time Carolina alumna, Aimee earned a Master of Public Health from the Gillings School of Global Public Health and a Juris Doctor at the School of Law. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from The Ohio State University.

“I’m both thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the School of Government,” Wall said. “The public officials and students we serve are intensely committed to leading and working in their communities. It’s inspirational, and I look forward to learning how we — the faculty and staff at the school — can respond to the needs and goals of this state and beyond.”

In the message, Guskiewicz and Clemens thanked the search committee, chaired by Martin Brinkley, dean of the School of Law and William Rand Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor, for their diligent work to identify top candidates for the role.

“Aimee will lead the School of Government as it celebrates more than 90 years of embracing critical values including neutrality, responsiveness and nonpartisanship. These core principles enable the school to provide training and knowledge to thousands of public officials across North Carolina and develop the next generation of public leaders,” the message continued.

“We remain grateful to Mike Smith, who is stepping down as the school’s leader after more than three decades. Please join us in thanking Mike for his incredible service and congratulating Aimee as she takes the helm later this month.”