Employee Forum: Chancellor working to support staff

At the Feb. 1 Employee Forum meeting, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said that he and the Office of Human Resources are planning a leadership development process to retain and promote faculty and staff.

“I want to do everything that we can to retain our top talent and provide these sight lines so that our staff see opportunities to move into new and exciting roles on our campus,” he said.

Guskiewicz also said that:

Academic deans will soon receive a survey regarding three priorities from Carolina Next, the University’s strategic plan: ensuring Carolina maintains its status as a research and innovation powerhouse; boosting career development for graduating students, staff and faculty; and promoting democracy. The survey will help University administrators learn from departments and schools about their work on the initiatives.

A new committee on academic freedom and free expression will “find ways to address the issues facing our society so that everyone’s voice on our campus can be respectfully heard. This committee will advise me and other senior leaders on some of the critical issues that we face, that society is facing, and give us ideas for advancing academic freedom and articulating free speech norms and best practices for our community.”

Campus Recreation opportunities for employees

Lauren Mangili, senior associate director for business and strategic planning in Campus Recreation, described the varied programs and facilities available to employees and their families through monthly payroll deduction of a membership fee and, in some cases, for free.

She said that Campus Recreation offerings include:

Facilities such as the Rams Head Recreation Center, Woollen Gym, the Outdoor Education Center and two swimming pools, just a short distance from most workplaces.

Group fitness classes, including yoga, cycling, strength training, dance and more.

Personal and group training sessions for a fee.

Lots of free outdoor recreation, including three miles of trails for hiking, running, walking and biking; a lunchtime rock wall climb; and courts for basketball, tennis, paddleball and sand volleyball.

A library of virtual on-demand classes.

Human resources update

Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini responded to delegates’ questions by saying that:

The University’s salary bands allow some control over inflation’s effects because the bands are set slightly above (102%) market rates for salaries and that salary bands among UNC system institutions differ, particularly those that are tier I research institutions.

A review of any Exempt from Human Resources Act (EHRA) position that has taken on more responsibilities typically takes three to five days, except for positions that require review by the UNC System and Office of State Human Resources.

Vanessa Ragland, senior director of EHRA non-faculty, then outlined a new program for sign-on, retention and performance bonuses that units can use as needed for eligible EHRA employees. Ragland described policies governing the use of the bonuses to:

Hire qualified candidates for positions that are critical to the University, even when a labor market shortage has decreased the candidate pool.

Retain employees when a unit offers a sign-on bonus to a new hire in the same classification.

Retain team members tied to a special initiative for which their skillsets are needed for successful completion.

Substitute a sign-on bonus for a moving allowance when hiring people who are critical to the University’s mission and are eligible under the new policy.

Watch the meeting on YouTube.