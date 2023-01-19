Each month, the Office of Human Resources’ Total WellBeing team, led by Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager, offers many ways to improve the health of your body and mind. For the complete list, visit the website. Here are some highlights for the month as we kick off the new year.

Cancer/wellness screenings

If you had a wellness or cancer screening in 2022, you could be eligible to receive $25 with the Low Cancer Plan or $100 with the High or Premium Cancer Plans. There is no limit to file a claim, and you can submit claims each calendar year that you have an eligible screening such as:

Blood test for triglycerides

Colonoscopy

Hemocult stool analysis

Lipid panel (total cholesterol count)

Pap smear

Mammogram

Not sure if you are enrolled in a Cancer Plan or not? Check your paystub in ConnectCarolina under the Before-Tax Deductions.

Focusing on financial wellness

Your financial health is very important, so for 2023 and beyond, we will have a greater focus on financial wellness, with new resources, workshops and webinars available to help move you towards a more secure financial future.

Financial Wellness Wednesday Webinars

Sessions begin at noon and run 45-60 minutes.

Online personal finance center

Visit GuidanceResources Online (web ID: TARHEELS) to access a personal finance center that helps you set goals, get out of debt or build a credit history. Use your GuidanceResources Financial Wellness Toolkit to:

Develop financial resilience.

Simplify your financial life.

Take small steps to secure your financial future.

Budget as a family and more!

Miles for Wellness

Carolina teams contributed 165,131,747 steps (82,566 miles) to the 26th Miles for Wellness physical activity challenge, Brilliant Venues of the NFL, which collectively traveled 1,157,633,345 steps (578,817 miles). Special congratulations to:

BCAS Road Warriors 1 for walking the most steps (9,310,980) among all Carolina teams.

for walking the most steps (9,310,980) among all Carolina teams. BCAS Road Warriors 2 for placing third in the Hare Division for the overall state challenge.

The next Miles for Wellness Challenge begins March 2023. Stay tuned for registration information.

View Miles for Wellness results for all Carolina teams.

Your Employee Assistance Program (EAP) has a new look

Your GuidanceResources Program — EAP for UNC-Chapel Hill staff & faculty — has a new design, which means you can enjoy streamlined language with less text, more visuals, and content that is clear and concise.

Plus, connecting to care just got easier. You now have the ability to find therapists and schedule appointments from the convenience of your home, office or anywhere you have computer access by using GuidanceConnect.

To access care, simply click on the Connect to Care menu at the top of the homepage and choose how you want to connect:

Talk with an expert: Connect with a GuidanceConsultant 24/7 at

877-314-5841.

Connect with a GuidanceConsultant 24/7 at 877-314-5841. Find a therapist with GuidanceConnect: Find a therapist and book your appointment online.

Find a therapist and book your appointment online. Work-life solutions: Locate resources on child and elder care, legal, financial and work-life balance.

Locate resources on child and elder care, legal, financial and work-life balance. Chat: Chat live with a GuidanceConsultant.

Chat live with a GuidanceConsultant. Send a question: Send an email.

Check out GuidanceResources today using Web ID: TARHEELS.

2023 & Me: A Guide to Mind, Movement & Mental Health

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Beginning a new year may not be marked with significance for you, but our mental health and how we choose to prioritize it is always significant. This webinar focuses on science-based activities to increase the mind-body connection, bring awareness to the importance of breath in mental well-being and create space to find calmness.

Learn science-backed benefits of mindfulness.