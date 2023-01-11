2023 University Teaching Awards recognize 25 educators 

Twenty-five Carolina faculty members and graduate teaching assistants have been recognized with 2023 University Teaching Awards.

The annual awards, announced by Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost J. Christopher Clemens in a campus message on Jan. 10, are a chance for the University to honor outstanding teaching and mentoring of undergraduate, graduate and post-baccalaureate students. Faculty, staff, students and alumni nominate deserving teachers and mentors for the awards.

Each of the winners demonstrates the depth and scope of Carolina’s commitment to teaching and mentoring, Guskiewicz and Clemens wrote. “This group of vibrant teachers and mentors represents the diversity of people and disciplines on our campus. Not every outstanding teacher at UNC receives an award, but each award winner this year undoubtedly represents the best of what Carolina has to offer.”

The Center for Faculty Excellence’s University Teaching Awards Committee reviews nominations each fall and gathers additional information before recommending a slate of winners to the chancellor. This year, the committee evaluated 876 nominations before selecting the following winners in nine categories.

Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching

Patrick Conway, economics department, College of Arts and Sciences

Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement

Susan Jean Beck, health sciences department, School of Medicine

Distinguished Teaching Awards for Post-Baccalaureate Instruction

Tanner Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching

Amy Cooke, environment, ecology and energy program, College of Arts and Sciences

Carla Merino-Rajme, philosophy department, College of Arts and Sciences

Chérie Rivers Ndaliko, geography department, College of Arts and Sciences

Katherine Turk, history department, College of Arts and Sciences

Sidney Wilkerson-Hill, chemistry department, College of Arts and Sciences

William C. Friday Award for Excellence in Teaching

Brian Hsu, linguistics department, College of Arts and Sciences

Chapman Family Teaching Awards

Patrick Harrison, psychology and neuroscience department, College of Arts and Sciences

Anastacia Kohl, Romance studies department, College of Arts and Sciences

Søren George Palmer, English and comparative literature department, College of Arts and Sciences

Milada Anna Vachudova, political science department, College of Arts and Sciences

J. Carlyle Sitterson Award for Teaching First-Year Students

Megan F. Plenge, earth, marine and environmental sciences department, College of Arts and Sciences

Danielle Zurcher, chemistry department, College of Arts and Sciences

Johnston Teaching Excellence Awards

Gary Pielak, chemistry department, College of Arts and Sciences

Aalyia Sadruddin, anthropology department, College of Arts and Sciences

Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching by Graduate Teaching Assistants

Seth Alexander, medicine department, School of Medicine

Elizabeth Baldwin, School of Nursing

Abigail Newell, sociology department, College of Arts and Sciences

Rafael Núñez Rodriguez, Romance studies department, College of Arts and Sciences

Alexandra Wojda-Burlij, psychology and neuroscience department, College of Arts and Sciences

The winners will be recognized during a pre-game ceremony at the Feb. 13 men’s basketball game against the University of Miami.

Applications for teaching awards are always open, with a deadline of Sep. 15, 2023, for the 2024 awards.

Look for short Q&As with each of the award winners in The Well later this semester.