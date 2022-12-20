Cunningham named to US Olympic, Paralympic Committee Board

Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham was named to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee board, the USOPC announced on Wednesday following council elections and USOPC board nominating and governance committee approval.

The USOPC is governed by an 18-member board of directors. The Athletes’ Advisory Council and National Governing Bodies Council have three representatives on the board, while six members of the board — including two at-large athlete seats — are independent.

Learn more about incoming members of the newly constituted board.