Cunningham named to US Olympic, Paralympic Committee Board
Board members “give significant time and expertise in support of Team USA,” says USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland.
Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham was named to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee board, the USOPC announced on Wednesday following council elections and USOPC board nominating and governance committee approval.
The USOPC is governed by an 18-member board of directors. The Athletes’ Advisory Council and National Governing Bodies Council have three representatives on the board, while six members of the board — including two at-large athlete seats — are independent.
