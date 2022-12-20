Carolina maintains ranking as leading US research institution

The National Science Foundation has released its 2021 fiscal year Higher Education Research and Development data, and Carolina has once again ranked 10th for federal funding and 13th overall in the national research rankings for public and private universities.

The NSF HERD survey collects information from U.S. colleges and universities on research and development expenditures, broken out by field of research and source of fund, and is a measure of research activity from the previous fiscal year.

Between July 2020 and the end of June 2021, Carolina increased its annual research expenditures to $1.2 billion across all fields, with federal awards accounting for $748 million.

This represents an increase of $46 million over fiscal year 2020.

Learn more about research at Carolina.