Gillings experts emphasize health policy’s role in transgender human rights

A new article from researchers at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health is shedding light on the potential health and human rights impacts of anti-trans legislation in the United States and abroad.

To ensure the health of gender-diverse people, the researchers — which include Gillings School alumni, students and faculty — say that human rights protections must move beyond a gender binary. Published in the Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics, the article outlines how legal recognition of gender identity and expression has evolved under international law and analyzes how gender-inclusive human rights laws could strengthen health-related rights for trans people and other marginalized communities.

