Registers of deeds fulfill essential role in NC counties

When the Institute of Government opened its doors at Carolina in 1931, one of the first groups of clients it gathered was North Carolina’s registers of deeds. This was no coincidence: While the work of registers and their offices often flies under the radar to the average North Carolinian, local government experts understand the critical importance of these underappreciated civil servants.

Registers of deeds work at a unique juncture that touches government service, commercial transactions and even important life moments. Their records encompass real estate, birth and death records, marriage licenses, assumed business name certificates, locally recorded veterans’ discharge papers and much more. Their work is essential and frequently complex, involving sophisticated financial transactions and the maintenance of records that are integral to community and individual matters.

