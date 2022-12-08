Carolina researchers awarded $1M to combat necrotizing enterocolitis

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced grants for collaborative teams of researchers and patient organizations to advance our understanding of the fundamental biology underlying rare diseases.

These interdisciplinary teams will apply single-cell biology methods to rare inflammatory pediatric diseases in order to clarify the cellular mechanisms of disease.

In partnership with the NEC Society, the two Carolina researchers leading a $1 million CZI project titled, “Integrating Patients to Accelerate the Science Towards a World Without NEC” seek to better understand the cellular environment of the neonatal gut during inflammatory states, such as NEC.

