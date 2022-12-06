Jingle Bell Jog draws hundreds of employees

“OK, hands on your hips,” said Rachel White, associate director of career and leadership for MBA programs with UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, as a crowd milled inside a Fetzer Hall gym before the start of the 32nd annual Jingle Bell Jog on Friday.

Wearing a reindeer-brown top, fuzzy antlers and a nametag identifying her as Prancer, White and six Kenan-Flagler colleagues — known collectively as the Reindeer Rockettes — formed a dance line, while other teams cheered them on.

“We work hard during the year. It’s a good time to have fun and support a good cause,” said Rickita Worrell, also known as Dancer, associate director of full-time MBA admissions and student recruitment.

Hosted each December by UNC Campus Recreation, the Jingle Bell Jog is a 2.7-mile fun run or 1.5-mile walk for Carolina faculty and staff that also benefits local charities. This year, donations went to Carolina Cupboard — the on-campus food pantry — and the Orange County Animal Shelter. Participants who brought canned food or pet items, like leashes, bowls and old blankets, received a lottery ticket for a chance to win prizes.

First and foremost, the Jingle Bell Jog is a wellness event.

“What’s special about the Jingle Bell Jog is that employees get together with their colleagues to celebrate the end of the semester and holiday season,” said Lauren Mangili, Campus Rec senior associate director, who wore black tights and her own pair of reindeer antlers. “It’s a great time to get out, get some physical activity and enjoy each other’s company.”

Mangili said this year around 300 people pre-registered for the free event, nearly tripling last year’s total. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced presenters to organize a virtual version.

With check-in completed, the festive crowd, with costume bells jingling, gathered outside along South Road. Speaking through a megaphone, Will Rickman, senior assistant director of facility operations for Campus Rec, started the race and then entertained the passing crowd with songs and funny banter.

To the tune of Jingle Bell Rock, Rickman sang: “It’s a bright time, it’s the right time, to jog around the block.”

“Hey, elves, way to go!” he said, encouraging one of the teams. “Go, library!”

Among the teams was a group from the TEACCH Autism Program, who dressed as elves and called themselves Santa’s Little TEACCHERS.

Five colleagues from a pulmonary research division in the School of Medicine wore gift bags and called their team Don’t Open ’Til Christmas. This was their first Jingle Bell Jog. They learned about it from the Human Resources newsletter WorkWell and thought it looked fun. Besides, since some of the team members work remotely, this was a great chance to get together in person.

Team South Building, dressed in Carolina blue and carrying lyric sheets, sang holiday songs, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Feliz Navidad, as they walked.

A group of Employee Forum members wearing Carolina Blood Drive T-shirts and carrying a banner, drummed up interest in the Holiday Carolina Blood Drive happening Dec. 7.

“Donate blood! Bleed Carolina blue!” shouted Katie Musgrove, Employee Forum chair and business officer for the UNC School of Law clinical programs.

As the walkers completed a loop through the Gimghoul neighborhood and streamed back across Country Club Road, three joggers ran past wearing Team South Building blue, and the walkers cheered them on.

Participants met back in Fetzer Hall for refreshments and prizes — not individual prizes for winning the race, but rather team prizes for most spirited and creative costumes.

One prize went to Don’t Open ’Til Christmas, the pulmonary researchers dressed as presents. The other went to a team from Carolina Housing who donned painted cardboard houses trimmed in cotton balls to look like gingerbread houses. Team name: Carolina Gingerbread Housing.