Newest distinguished professors, fall 2022

Carolina has awarded distinguished professorships to seven faculty members from four schools plus the College of Arts and Sciences. The University’s Board of Trustees approved the new appointments at its July 2022, September 2022 and November 2022 meetings.

Appointment to a distinguished professorship is one of the highest faculty honors the University can bestow. Recognized faculty have shown distinction and leadership in their field of study or across disciplines.

Distinguished awards provide recipients with research funds along with an honorary title. Funding may be provided either to retirement or for a fixed period depending on the funding source.

The University now has a substantive number of named endowed professorships. This includes professorships established by donors and supplemented with state funds from the Distinguished Professors Endowment Trust Fund, which was established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 1985 to provide grants for endowed professorships.

Conferral of this honor requires approval by the University’s Appointment, Promotion and Tenure Committee and Board of Trustees.

Listed by school in alphabetical order, the newest faculty honored as distinguished professors are:

College of Arts and Sciences

Michael Tsin, Earl N. Phillips Jr. Distinguished Term Professor in International Studies, history department, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Ariana Vigil, Druscilla French Distinguished Professor, women’s and gender studies department, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Eshelman School of Pharmacy

Craig Lee, John A. & Deborah S. McNeill, Jr. Distinguished Professor, effective Aug. 1, 2022.

Kenan-Flagler Business School

Adam Reed, Distinguished Professor, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

School of Education

Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, Alumni Distinguished Professor, effective July 1, 2022.



School of Medicine