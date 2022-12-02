Carolina Population Center collaboration brings new data opportunities

A new branch of the Triangle Research Data Center is now open at Carolina, making it the first Federal Statistical Research Data Center program in the UNC System. The site is co-directed by Carolina sociologist Ted Mouw and Duke University’s Daniel Xu.

Researchers can apply to access and perform statistical analysis on datasets from the U.S. Census Bureau’s economic, health and demographic censuses and surveys — some of the largest and most important sources of statistical information in the country.

“The TRDC will increase the number of researchers across the UNC System with access to this meaningful data and enhance the collaborative research culture in the process,” Mouw says.

Here’s a quick overview of what to expect from the TRDC.

ABOUT THE RDC

What is a Research Data Center?

A secure computing facility — a room — where qualified faculty, students and researchers with approved projects can conduct statistical analysis of nonpublic microdata collected by the Census Bureau and other government agencies.

Researchers must work physically in the lab. Computing is done in Linux system and batch work is preferred.

Who are common users of the RDC?

Graduate students.

Faculty/researchers.

Outside academic researchers (e.g., RTI).

How much does it cost to use the Triangle RDC?

The RDC is free to use for researchers from the UNC System, Duke and RTI. External researchers who are not part of a collaboration with UNC, Duke or RTI pay a seat fee. Obtaining special sworn status from the Census Bureau, a requirement to do research in the RDC, is free for all researchers.

Census data is free for users of approved projects. Some data from other agencies may have fees based on what is being requested.

How do I gain access?

The proposal process for accessing TRDC data involves several steps — including a preliminary proposal and a final proposal. All proposals for conducting research using Census confidential data inside the TRDC are reviewed based on five major criteria: benefits to the Census Bureau, scientific merit, need for nonpublic data, feasibility and risk of disclosure.

The process takes about a year to complete. The TRDC will help you put together and submit a research proposal and develop all of the documentation you need.

How do I contact the TRDC?

The first step for any project is to contact TRDC about your prospective project. We can then walk you through the steps for the process. Each agency requires a proposal to access their data, but these proposals have different procedures and processes.

ABOUT THE DATA

Where does the data come from?

Several federal agencies provide restricted data to researchers through the FSRDCs, including the Census Bureau, the National Center for Health Statistics, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. Agencies may enter a memorandum of understanding with the Census Bureau at any time to share their data in the FSRDCs. You can find the most comprehensive up-to-date list at the Census Bureau website.

What kind of data is available in an RDC?

What kinds of questions can I answer with RDC data?

The effects of hurricanes on migration: Geocoded data on hurricane damage matched to ACS data.

The social context of Spanish/English bilingualism in the 2nd and 3rd generation: geocoded data from the Survey of Income and Program Participation matched to contextual data from the ACS.

Using data from the NHIS about a child’s kindergarten eligibility, a researcher looked at the effects of maternal labor supply on child health.

How does the center benefit Carolina research?

Frequent users of FSRDCs are graduate students, faculty, researchers and non-academic researchers. The data available span a range of research topics including economics, business, public health, demography, sociology, medicine, statistics, criminology and many other disciplines.

“Think of an iceberg. The dataset that’s publicly available from the U.S. Census Bureau is just the small portion you see above water,” Mouw says. “The TRDC gives you access to what’s below the water — an incredible amount of data that isn’t commonly seen.”

The approval process for accessing the TRDC can be lengthy and varies depending on which datasets users wish to analyze. Center staff can give guidance through the process, but users should contact them as early as possible about prospective projects.