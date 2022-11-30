UNC Program in Nicaragua – where learning is reciprocal

A two-hour flight from Miami to Nicaragua takes Carolina students to the closest of all Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases country sites, a land of lakes and volcanoes, scenic coastlines and highlands. Minutes from central León, UNC Program in Nicaragua operates through the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Nicaragua León and its Center for Infectious Disease Research. Here, Carolina and UNAN students benefit from years of capacity building and sustained research and scholarship through the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases.

With a primary focus on pediatric and maternal infectious diseases, the UNC Program in Nicaragua has significantly contributed to the field of emerging infections, including Zika and COVID-19, and program findings have led to new understandings about childhood diarrhea, the second leading cause of child mortality worldwide.

Learn more about the program.