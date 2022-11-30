U.S. Intelligence officials visit campus, engage with students on climate change

Working in intelligence requires critical thinking, considering an issue’s nuances and also staying open minded, two U.S. intelligence officials told students during a recent visit to Carolina, hosted by the Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs as part of the Diplomacy Initiative.

The National Intelligence Council officials, who asked that their names not be published given the sensitivity of their intelligence work, used all of those skills recently to author and publish a policy document detailing the effects of climate change on national security.

Their 27-page National Intelligence Estimate, “Climate Change and International Responses Increasing Challenges to U.S. National Security through 2040,” outlines and rates challenges to U.S. security interests over the next two decades, as the planet’s average temperature increases. Having been approved by 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, it represents the U.S. intelligence community’s most coordinated written assessment of the issue.

