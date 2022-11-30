NIH grant supports Eshelman collaboration with UNC Project Malawi

The UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy is one of five schools included in a research grant from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health for the project “Adapting a point-of-use test card, the chemoPAD, for protecting chemotherapy drug quality in sub-Saharan Africa.”

This project is led by Notre Dame professor Marya Lieberman, who developed the chemoPAD technology.

This project’s goal is to validate a new technology for detecting inferior quality chemotherapy products at the point of use in four countries; Ethiopia, Malawi, Kenya and Cameroon. These countries do not conduct post-market surveillance testing on chemotherapy products, so there is not good evidence on what percentage of the chemo drugs are adequate quality.

