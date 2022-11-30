Carolina researchers awarded $4M to evaluate mental health interventions for autistic adults

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute announced the approval of funding totaling $96 million for 18 new research studies, including $4 million for a study to assess which mental health intervention — cognitive-behavioral therapy or mindfulness-based therapy — is the best fit to help autistic adults.

Brenna Maddox, assistant professor of psychiatry and implementation scientist at UNC TEACCH, will lead this study with dual-PI Micah Mazukek, at the University of Virginia. Funding is pending completion of a business and programmatic review by PCORI staff and issuance of a formal award contract.

Autistic adults are at a greater risk for mental health problems compared to the general population. Depression and anxiety are the most common mental health conditions that can lead to long-term negative effects on health, day-to-day functioning and quality of life. In addition, depression and anxiety increase the risk of suicide.

Learn more about this collaborative study aims to help patients and clinicians.