Research

Carolina researchers awarded $4M to evaluate mental health interventions for autistic adults

Brenna Maddox will lead a study to help autistic adults and clinicians select which mental health intervention is the best fit for individual patients.

UNC School of Medicine, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022
Brenna Maddox
Brenna Maddox (UNC School of Medicine)

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute announced the approval of funding totaling $96 million for 18 new research studies, including $4 million for a study to assess which mental health intervention — cognitive-behavioral therapy or mindfulness-based therapy — is the best fit to help autistic adults.

Brenna Maddox, assistant professor of psychiatry and implementation scientist at UNC TEACCH, will lead this study with dual-PI Micah Mazukek, at the University of Virginia. Funding is pending completion of a business and programmatic review by PCORI staff and issuance of a formal award contract.

Autistic adults are at a greater risk for mental health problems compared to the general population. Depression and anxiety are the most common mental health conditions that can lead to long-term negative effects on health, day-to-day functioning and quality of life. In addition, depression and anxiety increase the risk of suicide.

Learn more about this collaborative study aims to help patients and clinicians.

You May Also Like...