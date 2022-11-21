Campaign for Carolina surpasses $5 billion mark

The University’s Campaign for Carolina has surpassed $5 billion with more than one month remaining in the comprehensive fundraising campaign. More than 215,000 donors made gifts to support students, initiatives, and the research and scholarship of faculty throughout the University.

The total shatters fundraising records at Carolina and places the Campaign for Carolina among the most successful efforts ever in higher education.

Carolina currently stands as one of just six public universities in the U.S. to surpass $5 billion in a single campaign — and the only university, public or private, in the South to do so. It is one of just 16 universities in the nation to reach $5 billion.

“I am immensely grateful for the community of donors and volunteers who have supported us on this journey,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “Their generosity represents a strong affirmation of our mission of teaching, research and service. Reaching this milestone ensures that Carolina will continue to prepare generations of students and scholars to solve the grand challenges of our time.”

The Campaign for Carolina launched publicly in 2017, passing its original overall goal of $4.25 billion in January 2022. Donations continue to accelerate as the fundraising initiative concludes on Dec. 31, 2022. Campaign supporters gave $798.1 million during the 2021-22 fiscal year, setting a new high for funds raised in a single year at the University.

Along with public funding from the state of North Carolina, gifts from people and institutions are the lifeblood of Carolina. The generosity of individual donors, corporations and foundations made this momentous accomplishment possible, as well as the support of more than 3,300 volunteers who served on boards and committees throughout the University. Additionally, Carolina’s world-class faculty worked throughout the campaign to show the value their teaching, innovation and groundbreaking research brings to the state of North Carolina and the world.

“We have arrived at this extraordinary moment because of our donors,” said Vice Chancellor for Development David Routh. “Carolina is truly fortunate to have such broad support from people who find ways to give and to help others. Our University has a stronger future because of them.”

Fundraising for the Campaign for Carolina has been organized around three pillars: Students and the Educational Experience; Faculty and Scholarship; and Innovation and Impact. From talented students and outstanding faculty to innovative thinkers and problem-solvers, each pillar focuses on the potential to have a tangible impact on the people of North Carolina and beyond.

Fundraising will continue in the final weeks of 2022 to meet multiple campaign goals, including reaching $1 billion for scholarships and fellowships. Currently, Carolina has raised $990 million toward that initiative.

“Even as we celebrate the accomplishments of our donors, we continue to work hard to reach important campaign goals in the time we have left,” Routh said. “Scholarships and fellowships are key to attracting the brightest students and keeping Carolina accessible and affordable.”

By the numbers

Facts and statistics about the Campaign for Carolina as of Nov. 16, 2022: