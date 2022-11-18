Research

‘Highly cited researchers’ list names 35 from Carolina

With papers ranking in the top 1% of citations for field and year, the researchers show significant and broad influence over the last decade.

Kaitlyn Rieper, The Well, Friday, November 18th, 2022
This year, more than 30 from Carolina made Clarivate’s Highly Cited Researchers list as trailblazers in research among their peers.

Those recognized had papers that ranked in the top 1% of citations for field and publication year according to the Clarivate Web of Science citation database. The researchers reflect Carolina’s strength in innovative and far-reaching research.  

The papers surveyed for the 2022 list included those published and cited during 2011-2021. There were 6,938 individuals in the top 1%, with slightly more than half recognized in 21 specific fields — such as physics, immunology and computer science — and the rest for cross-field performance. Significantly, the majority of Carolina’s researchers were recognized for cross-field influence.  

Listed under Clarivate’s categories, Carolina’s most-cited researchers include:  

Biology and biochemistry 

Brian L. Roth, School of Medicine 

Xi-Ping Huang, School of Medicine 

Clinical medicine 

John B. Buse, School of Medicine 

Sidney C. Smith Jr, School of Medicine  

Cross field 

Noel T. Brewer, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Yehao Deng, formerly with College of Arts and Sciences

Gianpietro Dotti, School of Medicine 

Rachel L. Graham, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Katherine A. Hoadley, School of Medicine 

Leaf Huang, Eshelman School of Pharmacy 

Helen M. Lazear, School of Medicine 

Sarah R. Leist, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

John D. McCorvy, formerly with School of Medicine

Charles M. Perou, School of Medicine 

Barry M. Popkin, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Bryce B. Reeve, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Kurt M. Ribisl, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Barbara Savoldo, School of Medicine 

Alexandra Schaefer, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Timothy P. Sheahan, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Dinggang Shen, formerly with School of Medicine 

Amy C. Sims, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Qi Wang, formerly with College of Arts and Sciences

Haotong Wei, formerly with College of Arts and Sciences

Wei You, College of Arts and Sciences 

Environment and ecology 

Jinsong Huang, College of Arts and Sciences 

Hans W. Paerl, College of Arts and Sciences, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Immunology 

Wesley A. Burkes, School of Medicine 

Jenny P. Y. Ting, School of Medicine 

Materials science 

Jinsong Huang, College of Arts and Sciences 

Microbiology 

Ralph Baric, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Lisa E. Gralinski, School of Medicine, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Neuroscience and behavior 

Garret D. Stuber, School of Medicine 

Pharmacology and toxicology 

Aaron C. Anselmo, formerly with Eshelman School of Pharmacy 

Bryan L. Roth, School of Medicine  

Plant and animal science 

Jeffery L. Dangl, College of Arts and Sciences 

Hans W. Paerl, College of Arts and Sciences, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Psychiatry and psychology 

David L. Penn, College of Arts and Sciences  

Social sciences 

Stephen R. Cole, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

Kelly R. Evenson, Gillings School of Global Public Health 

 

Learn more about Clarivate’s 2022 highly cited researchers and the methodology behind the list. 

