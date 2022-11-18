‘Highly cited researchers’ list names 35 from Carolina

This year, more than 30 from Carolina made Clarivate’s Highly Cited Researchers list as trailblazers in research among their peers.

Those recognized had papers that ranked in the top 1% of citations for field and publication year according to the Clarivate Web of Science citation database. The researchers reflect Carolina’s strength in innovative and far-reaching research.

The papers surveyed for the 2022 list included those published and cited during 2011-2021. There were 6,938 individuals in the top 1%, with slightly more than half recognized in 21 specific fields — such as physics, immunology and computer science — and the rest for cross-field performance. Significantly, the majority of Carolina’s researchers were recognized for cross-field influence.

Listed under Clarivate’s categories, Carolina’s most-cited researchers include:

Biology and biochemistry

Brian L. Roth, School of Medicine

Xi-Ping Huang, School of Medicine

Clinical medicine

John B. Buse, School of Medicine

Sidney C. Smith Jr, School of Medicine

Cross field

Noel T. Brewer, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Yehao Deng, formerly with College of Arts and Sciences



Gianpietro Dotti, School of Medicine

Rachel L. Graham, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Katherine A. Hoadley, School of Medicine

Leaf Huang, Eshelman School of Pharmacy

Helen M. Lazear, School of Medicine

Sarah R. Leist, Gillings School of Global Public Health

John D. McCorvy, formerly with School of Medicine



Charles M. Perou, School of Medicine

Barry M. Popkin, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Bryce B. Reeve, Gillings School of Global Public Health



Kurt M. Ribisl, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Barbara Savoldo, School of Medicine

Alexandra Schaefer, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Timothy P. Sheahan, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Dinggang Shen, formerly with School of Medicine

Amy C. Sims, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Qi Wang, formerly with College of Arts and Sciences



Haotong Wei, formerly with College of Arts and Sciences

Wei You, College of Arts and Sciences

Environment and ecology

Jinsong Huang, College of Arts and Sciences

Hans W. Paerl, College of Arts and Sciences, Gillings School of Global Public Health



Immunology

Wesley A. Burkes, School of Medicine

Jenny P. Y. Ting, School of Medicine

Materials science

Jinsong Huang, College of Arts and Sciences

Microbiology

Ralph Baric, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Lisa E. Gralinski, School of Medicine, Gillings School of Global Public Health



Neuroscience and behavior

Garret D. Stuber, School of Medicine

Pharmacology and toxicology

Aaron C. Anselmo, formerly with Eshelman School of Pharmacy

Bryan L. Roth, School of Medicine

Plant and animal science

Jeffery L. Dangl, College of Arts and Sciences

Hans W. Paerl, College of Arts and Sciences, Gillings School of Global Public Health



Psychiatry and psychology

David L. Penn, College of Arts and Sciences

Social sciences

Stephen R. Cole, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Kelly R. Evenson, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Learn more about Clarivate’s 2022 highly cited researchers and the methodology behind the list.