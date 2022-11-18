‘Highly cited researchers’ list names 35 from Carolina
With papers ranking in the top 1% of citations for field and year, the researchers show significant and broad influence over the last decade.
This year, more than 30 from Carolina made Clarivate’s Highly Cited Researchers list as trailblazers in research among their peers.
Those recognized had papers that ranked in the top 1% of citations for field and publication year according to the Clarivate Web of Science citation database. The researchers reflect Carolina’s strength in innovative and far-reaching research.
The papers surveyed for the 2022 list included those published and cited during 2011-2021. There were 6,938 individuals in the top 1%, with slightly more than half recognized in 21 specific fields — such as physics, immunology and computer science — and the rest for cross-field performance. Significantly, the majority of Carolina’s researchers were recognized for cross-field influence.
Listed under Clarivate’s categories, Carolina’s most-cited researchers include:
Biology and biochemistry
Brian L. Roth, School of Medicine
Xi-Ping Huang, School of Medicine
Clinical medicine
John B. Buse, School of Medicine
Sidney C. Smith Jr, School of Medicine
Cross field
Noel T. Brewer, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Yehao Deng, formerly with College of Arts and Sciences
Gianpietro Dotti, School of Medicine
Rachel L. Graham, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Katherine A. Hoadley, School of Medicine
Leaf Huang, Eshelman School of Pharmacy
Helen M. Lazear, School of Medicine
Sarah R. Leist, Gillings School of Global Public Health
John D. McCorvy, formerly with School of Medicine
Charles M. Perou, School of Medicine
Barry M. Popkin, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Bryce B. Reeve, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Kurt M. Ribisl, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Barbara Savoldo, School of Medicine
Alexandra Schaefer, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Timothy P. Sheahan, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Dinggang Shen, formerly with School of Medicine
Amy C. Sims, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Qi Wang, formerly with College of Arts and Sciences
Haotong Wei, formerly with College of Arts and Sciences
Wei You, College of Arts and Sciences
Environment and ecology
Jinsong Huang, College of Arts and Sciences
Hans W. Paerl, College of Arts and Sciences, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Immunology
Wesley A. Burkes, School of Medicine
Jenny P. Y. Ting, School of Medicine
Materials science
Jinsong Huang, College of Arts and Sciences
Microbiology
Ralph Baric, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Lisa E. Gralinski, School of Medicine, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Neuroscience and behavior
Garret D. Stuber, School of Medicine
Pharmacology and toxicology
Aaron C. Anselmo, formerly with Eshelman School of Pharmacy
Bryan L. Roth, School of Medicine
Plant and animal science
Jeffery L. Dangl, College of Arts and Sciences
Hans W. Paerl, College of Arts and Sciences, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Psychiatry and psychology
David L. Penn, College of Arts and Sciences
Social sciences
Stephen R. Cole, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Kelly R. Evenson, Gillings School of Global Public Health
Learn more about Clarivate’s 2022 highly cited researchers and the methodology behind the list.