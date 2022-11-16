Samulski receives inaugural award for pioneering gene therapy

The European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Founders Award was given to Jude Samulski, professor in UNC School of Medicine’s pharmacology department, for his contribution to the development of engineered recombinant adeno-associated virus vectors, which carry specific gene therapies into cells to correct faulty genes.

Samulski’s work on AAV began 40 years ago as a graduate student at the University of Florida, and his breakthroughs since then — including over the decades at Carolina, where he was the first director of the UNC Gene Therapy Center — have led to three AAV-based gene therapies available for patients and other therapies in various stages of development. Read about AAV’s profound impact on patients with muscular dystrophy.

Learn more about Samulski and the award.