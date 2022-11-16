Menard and team receive $12.5M to address pregnancy-related hypertensive emergencies
The funding will aid the UNC Center for Women's Health Research in strategizing implementation for pregnancy-related hypertension best practices in outpatient settings.
In partnership with multiple community agencies across the Triangle, the UNC Center for Women’s Health Research has received funding — approximately $2.5 million per year for five years — from the National Institutes of Health Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to identify effective strategies for implementing pregnancy-related hypertension best practices in the outpatient setting.
Aiming to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality, the Advancing Community and Clinical Care for Childbirth-related Hypertension: Implementation, Engagement and Valuing Equity study engages health care, public health and other community-based agencies and individuals in adapting the existing Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Safety Severe Hypertension During Pregnancy and Postpartum Period Safety Bundle to the outpatient, community setting.