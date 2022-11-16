Menard and team receive $12.5M to address pregnancy-related hypertensive emergencies

In partnership with multiple community agencies across the Triangle, the UNC Center for Women’s Health Research has received funding — approximately $2.5 million per year for five years — from the National Institutes of Health Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to identify effective strategies for implementing pregnancy-related hypertension best practices in the outpatient setting.

Aiming to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality, the Advancing Community and Clinical Care for Childbirth-related Hypertension: Implementation, Engagement and Valuing Equity study engages health care, public health and other community-based agencies and individuals in adapting the existing Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Safety Severe Hypertension During Pregnancy and Postpartum Period Safety Bundle to the outpatient, community setting.

Learn more about the ACHIEVE team.