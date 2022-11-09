Pharmacy research examines access, safety of online chemotherapy medication

Professors Sachiko Ozawa and Benyam Muluneh at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy have published research into the online availability of chemotherapy medication.

Their research details the risks patients may face when purchasing their medication online and strategies they can use to keep themselves safe.

Their work marks a special collaboration between the Division of Pharmacotherapy and Experimental Therapeutics and Practice Advancement and Clinical Education.

“We don’t usually get to work across divisions as often as we would like,” said Ozawa. “This research served as a great opportunity for Benyam to offer clinical expertise and for me to guide the study working with two PharmD students.” Ozawa worked on the project with two former PharmD students, Catherine Yujiao Sun, now a PGY2 oncology resident at Moffitt Cancer Center and Adam Hendrix, now a PGY1 pharmacy resident at Memorial Hermann Health System.

