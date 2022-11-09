GSDI to partner on multi-million award, multi-country project

Carolina’s Global Social Development Innovations has been awarded a $1 million contract to participate in a multi-million-dollar, multi-country project that aims to assess the needs of and strengthen support for marginalized and underrepresented groups around the world.

The contract is part of a five-year, $19 million project that will support the mission and work of the United States Agency for International Development, a federally funded organization that administers aid and development assistance around the world.

GSDI, which is housed within the School of Social Work and focuses on improving the lives of young people, and Mathematica, a company that uses data and technology to improve well-being, are collaborating as research partners on the global initiative. The entire project will be overseen by Making Cents, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm that promotes evidence-based, market driven approaches to support those in need.

