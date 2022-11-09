Carolina and King’s College London foster rich collaboration in humanities, social sciences

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a group of Carolina senior leaders and staff traveled to King’s College London in September.

One of Carolina’s longest standing strategic partners, the UNC-King’s Strategic Alliance was established in 2005.

“It was terrific to visit our partners at King’s again,” said Barbara Stephenson, vice provost for Global Affairs. “Both UNC-CH and KCL are enthusiastic about continuing and, in some cases, resuming our engagement now that pandemic-related travel restrictions have eased considerably. We also identified new areas for potential growth in the coming years.”

More than 1,000 undergraduate students have spent time at the partner campus, and hundreds of faculty members are involved in collaborative activities between the two universities, yielding more than 800 joint publications.

