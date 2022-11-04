Health research roundup

Carolina’s research enterprise is vast and productive. Here’s a look at some recent health-related findings, including an applied research innovation that promises to make health care more equitable.

Innovative pulse oximeter

Added melanin sensor offers more equitable health care for people of color.

Pulse oximeters, which measure oxygen levels in the blood, often overestimate levels in patients of color because of the presence of melanin in the skin. For this reason, the Food & Drug Administration issued an alert on the limitations of pulse oximeters in 2021.

The Bai lab in the College of Arts and Sciences’ applied physical sciences department has developed an innovative device that corrects for melanin before estimating blood oxygen levels. It includes a wearable, flexible patch that is placed on the skin for measurement, giving health care providers a more accurate way to diagnose and treat hypoxemia — low levels of oxygen in the blood — in patients of color.

“This not only improves the quality of life for patients, but also reflects the need for devices that mitigate potentially overlooked inequity in health care,” explains Wubin Bai, assistant professor of applied physical sciences.

Adapted from a story by the applied physical sciences department in the College of Arts and Sciences. Learn more.

Healing damaged hearts

Protein reprograms scar tissue into heart muscle.

Scientists at the School of Medicine have made a significant advance in the promising field of cellular reprogramming and organ regeneration, and the discovery, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, could play a major role in future medicines to heal damaged hearts.

It involves a more streamlined and efficient method for reprogramming scar tissue cells (fibroblasts) to become healthy heart muscle cells (cardiomyocytes). Fibroblasts produce the fibrous, stiff tissue that contributes to heart failure after a heart attack or because of heart disease. Turning fibroblasts into cardiomyocytes is being investigated as a potential future strategy for treating or even someday curing this common and deadly condition.

Surprisingly, the key to the new cardiomyocyte-making technique turned out to be a gene activity-controlling protein called Ascl1, which is known to be a crucial protein involved in turning fibroblasts into neurons. Researchers had thought Ascl1 was neuronspecific.

“It’s an outside-the-box finding, and we expect it to be useful in developing future cardiac therapies and potentially other kinds of therapeutic cellular reprogramming,” said study senior author Li Qian, associate professor in the pathology and lab medicine department and associate director of the McAllister Heart Institute.

Adapted from a story by UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine. Learn more.

New measure for toilet studies

Process offers blueprint for holistically comparing quality-of-life benefits.

High-quality shared toilets in low-income areas could improve people’s quality of life and well-being — bringing benefits beyond any reduction in infectious diseases — according to a first-of-its-kind study published in BMJ Open.

The study focused on the urban neighborhood of Chamanculo in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique. It compared people who used higher-quality shared toilets, meaning pour-flush toilets with solid walls and doors, to people who used existing pit latrines, which usually consist of a hole in the ground hidden by makeshift walls or sheeting.

The study evaluated the impact of an urban sanitation intervention using a validated multidimensional measure known as sanitation-related quality of life, or SanQoL. Those with better toilets reported a large difference in sanitation-related quality of life.

Inadequate sanitation facilities can have other negative consequences for health. When individuals are forced to use toilets that are dirty and lack privacy, the user’s safety and dignity can be compromised. Although previous research has highlighted this — for example, through focus group discussions — until now there has not been a transferable, evidence-based measure that integrates multiple quality-of-life outcomes using a small number of questions.

“Sanitation is about so much more than protection from infectious disease,” said Joe Brown, associate professor in the environmental sciences and engineering department at the Gillings School of Global Public Health, who was among the team of researchers. “It’s about human dignity, privacy, safety and overall well-being. Showing that better sanitation can impact lives in a myriad of positive ways helps make the policy case for more investment in critical infrastructure.”

Adapted from a story by the Gillings School of Global Public Health. Learn more.

Long Ebola and long COVID-19

Scientists search for clues about lingering effects from both viral illnesses.

Survivors of the Ebola outbreak in 2014 report a wide range of lingering symptoms that include fatigue and muscle pain, as well as neurological issues. But not much has been known about the persistence and severity of the symptoms over time.

Investigators from the School of Medicine’s Institute for Global Health & Infectious Diseases — Dr. David Wohl, professor of medicine in infectious diseases, and Dr. William Fischer, associate professor in pulmonary diseases — led an NIH funded study looking at Ebola Viral Disease symptoms seven years after infection. What researchers learn from survivors of Ebola may also help explain long COVID. Like SARS-CoV-2, Ebola is an RNA virus. Wohl believes there may be a characteristic of RNA viruses that leads some people to experience lingering symptoms.

In research published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found that even five years after acute Ebola infection, a majority of people continued to have symptoms that greatly impacted their lives. The findings call for an understanding of the mechanism of post-EVD syndrome, along with therapeutic interventions, to help the thousands of EVD survivors.

“Like many who have experienced long COVID, many of those who had Ebola continue to struggle with health problems that rob them of quality of life. We need to learn more about these post-viral phenomena including their causes so we can identify appropriate treatments. What we learn from these survivors of Ebola may help us also better understand long COVID.”

Adapted from a story by the Institute for Global Health & Infectious Diseases. Learn more.