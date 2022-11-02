Voting in North Carolina: What you need to know

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is underway in North Carolina through Nov. 5. Here are some answers to common voting questions and tools to help you navigate the process up through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

First time voting? Are you registered?

The first step to voting is making sure you’re registered.

Check to make sure you’re registered to vote in North Carolina.

If you’re not registered to vote or need to update your name or address, same-day registration is available during the early voting period.

For same-day registration, bring proof of residency that shows your name and current address.

Live in a residence hall? Orange County election officials will have a roster, so you can show a One Card as proof of residency.

Where to vote early

During the early-voting period, you can only vote in your county of residence.

If you’re registered in Orange County, here are local early voting sites:

Chapel of the Cross

Carrboro Town Complex

Chapel Hill Public Library

Seymour Senior Center

Efland Ruritan Club

Orange Works at Hillsborough Commons

The above sites are open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through Nov. 4 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

If you’re registered to vote in another county, find your early voting locations here.

Voting on Election Day

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling place. Find your exact voting location using the State Board of Elections’ Voter Search tool. Same-day registration is not available on Election Day.

Sample ballot

To view a sample ballot, you must look up your voter registration using the Voter Search tool and scroll down to “Your Sample Ballot.”

If you have more questions about voting, explore the North Carolina State Board of Elections site or University Libraries FAQ for more resources about the upcoming election.