Frances Berry discusses government innovation in Deil S. Wright Lecture

UNC MPA faculty, staff and alumni gathered at the School of Government on Oct. 6, 2022, to hear Frances Berry virtually deliver the Deil S. Wright Lecture.

Berry’s address explored how public officials can best manage “Innovation in Local and State Government.”

The Reubin O’D. Askew Eminent Scholar and the Frank Sherwood Professor of Public Administration in the Askew School of Public Administration and Policy at Florida State University, Berry has expertise in policy innovation, diffusion, and change; program evaluation; strategic and performance management; and public policy.

Learn more about the lecture and view a recording here.