Dispatches from the 2022 Tar Heel Bus Tour

From Rocky Mount to Kitty Hawk, The Graduate School’s Dean Beth Mayer-Davis was among 80 faculty and senior Carolina administrators to embark on the 2022 Tar Heel Bus Tour, an opportunity to listen and learn from communities in our state.

The three-day tour included both an eastern and western route that spanned more than 1,000 miles. Back after a two-year hiatus, the routes covered two-dozen stops in 20 counties across North Carolina.

Read through Dean Mayer-Davis’s reflections from the east route.