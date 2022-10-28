Physicist Carl Rodriguez receives 2022 Packard Fellowship

The David and Lucile Packard Foundation has announced that Carl Rodriguez, who will join Carolina’s department of physics and astronomy in January 2023, is one of 20 recipients of the 2022 Packard Fellowships for Science and Engineering.

Rodriguez is currently an assistant professor in Carnegie Mellon University’s department of physics and a member of the McWilliams Center for Cosmology.

He will be an assistant professor in Carolina’s department of physics and astronomy beginning in January.

The fellowship recognizes innovative early-career researchers and includes $875,000 to aid in each fellow’s research for five years.

Learn more about Rodriguez’s work.