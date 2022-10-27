Frontiers deal provides no-cost open access

UNC-Chapel Hill researchers have a new avenue for no-cost open access publishing. A pilot agreement between the University Libraries and Frontiers will cover article processing charges for Carolina researchers when they publish in any of Frontiers’ nearly 200 journals.

The partnership, which coincides with International Open Access Week, is part of the University Libraries’ Sustainable Scholarship initiative. The initiative seeks to make scholarship more affordable, sustainable, transparent and open.

“Open access to the research produced at Carolina benefits everyone,” said Nerea Llamas, associate University librarian for collection services and strategies. “Frontiers’ 100% open access model aligns perfectly with our commitment to change and innovation in scholarly publishing.”

Information for authors

The University Libraries expects to be able to cover approximately 30 “Type A” research articles submitted beginning in October 2022.

To be eligible, a UNC-Chapel Hill affiliate must be the corresponding author. Corresponding authors should indicate their affiliation in one of three ways:

By using their unc.edu email address in all correspondence with Frontiers and on all forms.

By associating their Frontiers profile with UNC-Chapel Hill.

By designating UNC-Chapel Hill as the bill payer during the submission process.

The University Libraries especially hopes to hear from graduate students and untenured faculty who would like to publish through this program.

Open access publishing at UNC-Chapel Hill

In 2016, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill adopted an open access policy that directs faculty to make their publications available in an open access repository.

Since then, the University Libraries has entered into several publisher agreements that further open access to research produced at the University. These include a pilot project with SAGE in 2019 and another agreement with PLOS early this year. The University Libraries also operates the Carolina Digital Repository as way for UNC-Chapel Hill researchers to preserve and open their research.

“We are eager to hear from researchers and to work with you so that you can take control of your publications,” said Llamas.

Carolina researchers who would like to learn more or who need assistance should send email to OAPublishing@unc.edu.