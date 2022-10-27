Frontiers deal provides no-cost open access
A University Libraries partnership covers processing charges for researchers who publish in the company’s nearly 200 journals.
UNC-Chapel Hill researchers have a new avenue for no-cost open access publishing. A pilot agreement between the University Libraries and Frontiers will cover article processing charges for Carolina researchers when they publish in any of Frontiers’ nearly 200 journals.
The partnership, which coincides with International Open Access Week, is part of the University Libraries’ Sustainable Scholarship initiative. The initiative seeks to make scholarship more affordable, sustainable, transparent and open.
“Open access to the research produced at Carolina benefits everyone,” said Nerea Llamas, associate University librarian for collection services and strategies. “Frontiers’ 100% open access model aligns perfectly with our commitment to change and innovation in scholarly publishing.”
Information for authors
The University Libraries expects to be able to cover approximately 30 “Type A” research articles submitted beginning in October 2022.
To be eligible, a UNC-Chapel Hill affiliate must be the corresponding author. Corresponding authors should indicate their affiliation in one of three ways:
- By using their unc.edu email address in all correspondence with Frontiers and on all forms.
- By associating their Frontiers profile with UNC-Chapel Hill.
- By designating UNC-Chapel Hill as the bill payer during the submission process.
The University Libraries especially hopes to hear from graduate students and untenured faculty who would like to publish through this program.
Open access publishing at UNC-Chapel Hill
In 2016, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill adopted an open access policy that directs faculty to make their publications available in an open access repository.
Since then, the University Libraries has entered into several publisher agreements that further open access to research produced at the University. These include a pilot project with SAGE in 2019 and another agreement with PLOS early this year. The University Libraries also operates the Carolina Digital Repository as way for UNC-Chapel Hill researchers to preserve and open their research.
“We are eager to hear from researchers and to work with you so that you can take control of your publications,” said Llamas.
Carolina researchers who would like to learn more or who need assistance should send email to OAPublishing@unc.edu.
Take Action
Here are actions that individuals can take as authors, researchers and members of the scholarly community to make access to research more sustainable, affordable, transparent and open.
Own your copyright.
The single most important step you can take is to retain copyright for your own publications! Most publishing contracts ask you to sign copyright over to the publisher, effectively giving up rights to your own work. These contracts are often negotiable. Try using the SPARC Author Addendum. The Scholarly Communications Office at the University Libraries can provide guidance and advice.
Publish in open access journals.
There are reputable open access journals in nearly every field. Find guidance and lists at the Directory of Open Access Journals.
Deposit your research in an open access repository.
Open access makes your article easier for scholars to find, use and cite. The Carolina Digital Repository allows all members of the Carolina community to deposit, preserve and share their research output. Other reputable repositories for various disciplines include PubMed Central, arXiv, bioRxiv, SocArXiv and OSF Preprints.
Use open access and shared resources.
Browser extensions such as Open Access Button and Unpaywall are free and legal ways to locate open access literature. Many researchers are happy to provide a copy of their articles upon request. Sites such as ResearchGate and Academia.edu often facilitate legal scholarly sharing. And when Carolina’s libraries don’t have an article you need, we are happy to get it for you at no cost to you, and deliver it straight to your inbox. Learn more about interlibrary loan services.
Learn more about the University Libraries’ Sustainable Scholarship efforts.