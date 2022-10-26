Study shows childhood emotional deprivation alters brain

After the fall of communism in Romania, thousands of children were discovered in institutional orphanages across the country. Because of high child-to-caregiver ratios, these children were neglected, with overall low levels of caregiving and very regimented non-individualized care.

Without a foster care program at that time in Romania, Carolina researchers Charles Zeanah, Charles Nelson and Nathan Fox set up a new grant-funded foster care intervention program. This program was well supported, with frequent visits by a dedicated team of social workers to foster families.

Children were randomly selected to participate in this foster care program, providing scientists an unusual opportunity to study what happens to children’s brains when they’re deprived of attention and emotional connection.

“We know from years of animal work that experiences early in life shape brain development, but until now, this has never been shown conclusively in humans,” says Margaret Sheridan, a clinical psychologist at Carolina, and the lead author on a new study showing that deprivation in early childhood shapes the development of brain structure through adolescence.

Sheridan and a team of researchers from the Bucharest Early Intervention Project published their findings in Science Advances. Their research shows that children who were randomly placed out of institutional care and into well-supported foster care before the age of 3 had changes in areas of the brain that support higher-order problem-solving years later when the children were 16.

In addition, children placed into high-quality foster care before 3 years old saw typical brain development from 9 to 16 years, in areas related to emotional reactivity, language and executive function, but this pattern was altered in children who were deprived of family care.

“Here we show that that the opportunities that a child has in early life to learn and grow will impact not just their behavior but their actual brain development and brain structure for years to come,” says Sheridan. “Children need invested caregivers supporting their development from a very early age.”

The Bucharest Early Intervention Project, launched in 2001, is a landmark study of the impact of institutionalization, a severe form of neglect on child development. It is the only randomized controlled trial of foster care as an alternative to institutional rearing. Between the ages of 6 and 33 months, 68 children were removed from orphanages and placed in high-quality foster care. Families who received a foster child were frequently visited by a social worker and given significant financial support, which helped families integrate and provide support.

The children have been tracked throughout their childhoods, and initial evidence of the negative impact of institutionalization on development changed the way Romania approached childcare and family leave.

“This new evidence shows what doesn’t happen to children matters just as much as what does happen for child brain development,” says Sheridan.

Q&A with Margaret Sheridan

Why did you decide to do this analysis?

Adversity has been linked with changes in the brain and body in many correlational studies. This has led researchers to hypothesize that early adversity “embeds” in the body, changing how the brain and body develop. In particular, researchers suspect that early adversity has this impact because childhood is characterized by enhanced plasticity — as the brain develops it grows to be the most efficient for the environment it will encounter in the future, so early environments appear to preferentially shape brain development. The impact of early environments on brain development have been demonstrated experimentally in rodents. However, until now we lacked experimental evidence that this same process happened in humans.

We wanted to demonstrate that early adversity doesn’t just change how you think or feel later but that changes in your environment which start even before you can remember shape the development of your brain years later.

The early brain plasticity that I mention above is implemented through changes to cortical structure. This is why we were interested in neural structure.

Why use MRI scans at age 9 and then age 16, specifically?

As children enter adolescence, we see a rapid increase in social development with adolescents establishing new long-term social networks and supports as well as a rapid uptick in mental health problems. These social changes are accompanied by changes in neural structure and function. We studied neural structure very early and later in adolescence, capturing how the brain was shaped by early development during this second period of developmental plasticity.

You found that children in institutional care had significantly decreased thinning compared with those randomly placed in foster care. What does this quantitatively mean? Was there a percentage difference by which this decrease was observed?

It’s very difficult to quantify the size of this effect due to the methodological approach, but I think the association between brain differences and behavioral outcomes we care about, such as IQ and mental health, really speak to the importance of these results.

Why are your results important both for the scientific community and for public health?

These findings clearly demonstrate the causal impact of positive caregiving environments on brain development in humans. The brain is our organ of behavior, emotions and cognition. If we want healthy adolescents, they need healthy brains. In recent times conversation has focused on how to better support caregivers through early pre-K programs, better family social services and health care. If these kinds of supports provide resources to families so that they can focus on parenting, those programs will support healthy brain development.