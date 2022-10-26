Kimberly L. Nelson named to 2022 Class of National Academy of Public Administration Fellows

The National Academy of Public Administration announced that School of Government faculty member Kimberly L. Nelson was named to its 2022 Class of Academy Fellows.

The award is one of the most prestigious in the field of public administration. Nelson is one of 35 leaders to earn the honor this year and joins a roster that includes more than 950 Fellows all time.

Fellows are former cabinet officers, members of Congress, governors, mayors and state legislators, as well as prominent scholars, business executives, nonprofit leaders and public administrators.

“I am honored to have been elected as a fellow to the National Academy of Public Administration,” Nelson said. “I am proud to be a part of this distinguished organization and I look forward to working with other Fellows, including my School of Government colleagues, David Ammons, Leisha DeHart-Davis and Carl Stenberg.”

Learn more about Nelson and her work at the School of Government.