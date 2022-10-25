Planetary evolution in snapshots: the Three Minute Thesis top prize

How can astronomers better determine the planetary evolutionary process, and what does geological evidence show? What made the Earth capable of supporting life, and what other planets can?

Mackenna Wood, a graduate student in the College of Arts and Sciences physics and astronomy department, tackled these questions and received the top prize during Carolina’s annual Three Minute Thesis competition, held on Oct. 11 as part of University Research Week.

Wood’s research focuses on measuring ages of stellar associations — or groups of stars that all formed at the same time and place — to piece together a picture of how planets change over time.

“Rather than look at planets directly, astronomers must study planetary evolution in snapshots,” Wood said during the presentation.

