Professional development opportunities for faculty, staff

The University provides many online learning opportunities for employees to enrich careers and ensure all Tar Heels have the necessary skills and knowledge to propel Carolina into the future.

This fall, the Office of Human Resources’ organization and professional development team is offering a variety of courses to faculty and staff.

Here are some of the courses being offered in October and early November.

Discovering Your Leadership & Team Player Style

Enhance your ability to use your strengths to your advantage — and understand how quickly they can become your weaknesses. In this Oct. 26 session, identify the strengths, weaknesses and effectiveness of each leadership and team style and develop your own definition of leadership.

Discover your leadership & team player style.

Becoming a Team Player

Understanding the building blocks and development stages of teams can give any group the right tools to form cohesively and productively. Identify seven practices of highly effective teams and common team problems, while realizing your own strengths and areas for improvement during this Nov. 1 session.

Become a team player.

Addressing Employee Performance Issues in a Supportive Way

When addressing performance issues, it can be hard to show employees you support them, while still being clear about problems and expectations. This Nov. 3 session offers tools for fostering positive relationships so employees can be open to feedback, even when difficult to hear.

Address performance issues in a supportive way.

The Art of Just Writing — Creative Non-Fiction & Fiction Project Planning

Have a lot of great creative writing projects in mind? This Nov. 8 and 11 course gives space to explore and develop those ideas. Learn the basic format for developing articles, blogs, short stories and book synopses and get guidance on where to go next with your completed project. The Art of Business Writing I is a required prerequisite.

Just write.

Working as a High-Performing Team

Move your team from good to great! Identify the stages of team development and the benefits of working in teams in today’s business environment. This Nov. 9 session will help you determine the development stage of your own team, diagnose what may be holding your team back and learn techniques for addressing team challenges.

Work as a high-performing team.

Records Management 101

Are your filing cabinets and hard drives cluttered with old records? Join a Nov. 9 session to discuss important policies that govern the retention of records at Carolina, the legal ramifications of records management and tips on using the General Records Retention and Disposition Schedule to efficiently organize and dispose of records.

Learn how to manage your records.

For a complete list of courses available on Carolina Talent, visit the website.