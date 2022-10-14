UNC School of Social Work receives $50,000 gift for Hortense McClinton Scholarship Fund

UNC School of Social Work has received an anonymous donation of $50,000 to support the School’s Hortense McClinton Legacy Scholarship Fund. The donation is one of the largest gifts received thus far for the scholarship fund, which was created earlier this year to honor the work of social work trailblazer Hortense King McClinton.

A graduate of Howard University and the University of Pennsylvania and a former social work practitioner with the Durham County Department of Social Services and the Durham Veteran’s Administration Hospital, McClinton paved the way for other African American social workers in the state of North Carolina. In 1966, McClinton joined UNC’s School of Social Work, becoming the first Black faculty member at Carolina. She retired in 1984 and continues to live in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Learn more about the scholarship and McClinton’s legacy.