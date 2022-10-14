John Hooker named director of Dental Faculty Practice

In August, John Hooker began his appointment as the Adams School of Dentistry’s director of Dental Faculty Practice. This role will oversee all operations of the UNC DFP.

The DFP is one of the school’s three clinical practices and is the umbrella under which the school’s faculty provide patient care. Comprising more than 65 oral health care providers covering more than 15 dental specialties, the DFP offers patients all facets of care in one facility. The UNC Adams School of Dentistry was one of the nation’s first dental schools to institute a faculty practice and the DFP at Carolina is one of the nation’s largest.

Interim Dean Ed Swift expressed his “happiness” at having Dr. Hooker lead the DFP and use his extensive experience in the military, private practice, and group practice, to deliver quality patient care.

Learn more about Hooker’s work.