October wellness highlights for faculty and staff

Each month, the Office of Human Resources’ Total WellBeing team, led by Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager, offers many ways to improve the health of your body and mind. For the complete list, visit the website. Here are some highlights for the month.

Get your flu shot this fall

To minimize the impact of flu season, the University is offering several ways for faculty, staff and students to get their flu shot — no appointment needed.

Bring your UNC One Card and insurance card to:

Student Stores Pharmacy.

Campus Health Pharmacy.

University Occupational Health Clinic (for School of Medicine employees and other personnel part of the Immunization Review Program ).

). Five campus walk-in clinics

Plan to get your flu vaccination this fall.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in the U.S. Early detection can be lifesaving when you act quickly. Be sure to make self-exams part of your monthly routine and include mammograms in your annual wellness screenings.

Explore tips and resources to prevent and detect breast cancer.

University Child Care Center

The University Child Care Center, exclusive for University and UNC Health families, is enrolling care for all ages this fall. The award-winning center offers reliable child care with flexible weekly schedules, emergency and drop-in care and early education programs with industry-leading health and safety protocols.

Contact the center directly to register for enrollment at 919-929-2662.

Learn more about child care services available to you.

Eat Smart, Move More, Prevent Diabetes

The CDC-recognized, 12-month program, designed for people diagnosed with prediabetes or those at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, begins Oct. 17. The online program is free for eligible North Carolina residents — a $430 value. Participants pay $30 and receive it all back for meeting attendance and tracking requirements.

Learn more about the Eat Smart, Move More, Prevent Diabetes program.

Feeling stuck?

Struggling with challenges and uncertainty in your personal or professional life? This Oct. 19 online workshop in Carolina Talent highlights the benefits of service, gratitude and praise of others and teaches you to ask yourself some simple but powerful questions to help get you “unstuck.”

Here are some practical ways to get unstuck.

Sleep: an essential component of health and well-being

Often overlooked as a vital component of good health, sleep plays a key role in memory consolidation, emotional well-being, thinking and productivity. On Nov. 2 learn about the consequences of sleep deprivation, symptoms of sleep disorder and the influence of light, temperature and sound in establishing quality sleep.

Identify the purpose of sleep for the mind and body.

Healthy Holiday Lunch & Learn

Join Carolina Dining Services and Total WellBeing Nov. 16 to enjoy a cooking demo for preparing traditional and new holiday dishes in a way that’s nutritious and delicious. CDS Chef Michael Gueiss and registered dietitian Lee July will offer healthy tips and recipes. Menu items include fennel and roasted carrot soup, turkey roulade with cranberry, apple and rice stuffing, green beans with shallots and pear-and-cherry cobbler.

The event will be offered in-person and via Zoom. Lunch will follow the in-person demonstration.

Reserve your seat.

Mental Health First Aid

Organized by the School of Social Work, this 8-hour training teaches students, staff and faculty how to assist someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis. In-person and online opportunities for one- or two-day trainings.

See the Work/Life and Wellness calendar for times and to sign up.