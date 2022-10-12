Frayda Bluestein honored with prestigious Edward Kidder Graham Award

In her 30-year career, UNC School of Government faculty member Frayda Bluestein has become one of North Carolina’s most trusted and valued experts on governmental structure and powers, conflicts of interest and transparency laws. Her work has stretched to every corner of the state and equipped local government officials with the tools they need to maintain trust and credibility with the communities they serve.

In recognition of this extraordinary service to the state, Carolina has announced it will honor Bluestein with the Edward Kidder Graham Faculty Service Award. Bluestein, the David M. Lawrence Distinguished Professor of Public Law and Government, will receive the award at a University Day ceremony on Oct. 12.

Established in 2010, the award recognizes outstanding service by a member of the Voting Faculty and calls to remembrance Graham’s ambition “to make the campus co-extensive with the boundaries of the state.”

