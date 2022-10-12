Carolina-led initiative set to gain insights to improve post-traumatic outcomes

Civilians and military personnel commonly experience traumatic events that often involve traumatic brain injury and tremendous stress, leading to acute and chronic “post-traumatic” symptoms, such as depression, severe anxiety, pain and many others. But researchers still lack a sufficient understanding for how TBI and profound stress — and their combination — lead to a wide variety of health outcomes.

This lack of understanding is a major barrier to developing more effective prevention measures and treatment interventions.

Led by Dr. Sam McLean, director of the UNC Institute for Trauma Recovery, researchers have established an $8 million initiative funded through the U.S. Department of Defense to overcome this lack of understanding. It’s called DISENTANGLE — Discovering DIagnostics, SubtypEs and NaTurAl history of traumatic brain iNjury vs. non-TBI Recovery to Gain MiLitary advantage.

“We are fortunate to have two new resources to bring to this problem in DISENTANGLE”, said McLean, professor of psychiatry in the UNC School of Medicine and principal investigator of the study. “The first is data from AURORA study researchers who have collected meticulous information on head trauma and stress exposure from thousands of individuals, who had come to emergency departments after motor vehicle collisions. The second resource is a new blood test that can more accurately identify brain injury.”

