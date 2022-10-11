Panelists discuss intellectual diversity in higher education

Intellectual diversity cannot be correlated to political party affiliation. Academic freedom is not the same thing as free speech. And professors should be able to teach points of view that differ from their own. These are among the topics covered by a guest panel that discussed intellectual diversity in higher education during an Oct. 6 Abbey Speaker Series event, sponsored by Carolina’s Program for Public Discourse. The program’s tagline is: “Promoting civic virtue, fostering civil debate.”

Rob Henderson, a doctoral candidate in psychology at the University of Cambridge, kicked off a discussion of self-censorship on college campuses when he mentioned a survey from Inside Higher Education indicating that the number of college students who have censored themselves rose from 60% in 2019 to 82% in 2021. He taught a class this summer at the University of Austin and asked the 10 students in his “Forbidden Courses” seminar whether they censored themselves. Nine out of the 10 said yes.

Amna Khalid, an associate professor of history at Carleton College and a current fellow at the University of California National Center for Free Speech, responded that everyone self-censors.

“I don’t say, ‘I hate the jacket you’re wearing,’ which is rude and wouldn’t be acceptable,” she said. “That’s the kind of self-censoring which is called tact.” But there is self-censoring that stems from being afraid to air a point of view because of social or professional censure, she added.

Michael Roth, president of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, said he thinks self-censorship among college students indicates a lack of maturity or a failure of teaching. “If people are afraid to speak in your class, your job is to get them to get over their fear,” he said. “It’s not to count how many people are afraid.”

Roth said he was more concerned about government censorship than self-censorship. “Here in North Carolina, and all around the country, there’s overt censorship by government officials that are taking books out of the library,” he said. “They’re telling your faculty what they can teach, what they can’t teach. This is real, a real problem … like taking books out of your library, defunding institutes, withdrawing offers to distinguished historians to come and teach at the university because the rich people don’t like their points of view. That’s real censorship.”

Henderson responded: “We can focus on more than one thing at a time.”

The panelists agreed to that point and repeated the need to focus on more than just one thing at other moments in their conversation. “When you have a pandemic, you could also talk about the common cold,” Roth said. “You could. It’s real. The cold is real.”

In his role as moderator, William Sturkey, associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ history department, asked the panelists their opinion of the state of intellectual diversity on college campuses.

Khalid responded that although surveys are one way of measuring it, she’d like to see more qualitative data, to hear about people’s lived experiences. “I’d like a lot more energy to be spent in that context, to figure out what the state of intellectual diversity is on college campuses,” she said.

Henderson, an Air Force veteran, attended Yale University on the G.I. Bill, and is a Gates Scholar at Cambridge. As the first person in his family to attend college, his impression of campus life had been formed by movies and television shows, “where smart people get together and share interesting thoughts, and befriend people who have different viewpoints than themselves,” he said. But neither Yale nor Cambridge has been like that for him. “From my lived experience, intellectual diversity doesn’t seem to be particularly in a good place.”

Sturkey also fielded questions from the audience on Zoom and inside the FedEx Global Education Center. One questioner asked about the role of government in public universities: “UNC is a state institution receiving about $560 million from the state every year, more than we receive in tuition. What is the role of … the government to intervene when it sees — its constituents see — that the institution is not serving the interests of their people?”

Henderson answered first, saying that he doesn’t like the idea of government interference. Roth said he thinks it’s important for a public university “to acquire greater legitimacy in the eyes of citizenry.” Khalid recalled her experience growing up in Pakistan. “There’s no room for government interference in what happens on college campuses, even if what’s happening isn’t great,” she said. “I come from a history of military dictatorships and gross meddling in curricula. It never ends well.”

Established in 2020 with a generous gift from Nancy ’74 and Doug Abbey, the Abbey Speaker Series brings experts from different disciplines and fields to campus — as individuals, in pairs or on panels — to foster productive dialogue on timely issues across a range of perspectives. These events are free and open to the public.

The Program for Public Discourse seeks to support a culture of debate and deliberation through curricular and extracurricular programs, enabling students to be better citizens, leaders and stewards for our democracy.