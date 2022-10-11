Open enrollment for benefits is now

Open enrollment began yesterday for UNC-Chapel Hill benefits-eligible employees. Employees must take action by Oct. 28 to ensure they have the benefits coverage they want and need. Keep in mind, the enrollment period applies to the North Carolina State Health Plan, NCFlex plans and UNC System benefits. These new elections will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

If employees are enrolled for health coverage under the State Health Plan, they and their eligible dependents will be automatically enrolled in the 70/30 plan for 2023. If employees want to enroll in the 80/20 plan, they must actively enroll during open enrollment. Faculty and staff must also complete the tobacco attestation each year to receive the premium credit. This year, there are no premium increases for health plans.

“This year’s open enrollment will have two enrollment portals that employees need to go into. While it is a little more challenging than in years past, we have provided a host of resources to help staff and faculty,” said Joe Williams, senior director of Benefits, Leave Administration & Total Wellbeing. “Consolidating many of our plans under the UNC System is a really good thing for us. It saves all of us money and helps in the overall plan designs.”

Open enrollment takes place in ConnectCarolina Self Service through the My Benefits tile, where employees will see two new options under the Benefits Enrollment menu item: State Enrollment Portal and UNC System Portal. The State Enrollment Portal is for health insurance; accident, dental, and vision plans; flexible spending accounts; TRICARE supplement; and for completing the tobacco attestation. The UNC System Enrollment Portal is for accidental death & dismemberment, cancer, critical illness and life insurance.

Step-by-step guides for using these portals are available to view and download on the newly redesigned HR at UNC Open Enrollment website that also features an open enrollment checklist, benefits updates for 2023, contact information for help and plan details for the State Health Plan, NCFlex and UNC System Benefits.

The choices employees make for open enrollment are for benefits from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023. After the open enrollment period closes, employees cannot make benefits changes until the next open enrollment period unless they experience a qualifying life event such as death, birth, marriage, divorce, etc., outside of the enrollment period.

2023 benefits updates

The UNC System will be taking over the life insurance plan and several other plans that were previously under NCFlex. With this migration, life insurance plans will be merged into one policy, which will allow for reduced rates and enhanced benefits.

Any existing NCFlex life insurance and/or accidental death & dismemberment coverage will be automatically pulled into the new consolidated UNC System plan for 2023. However, current beneficiaries will NOT be transferred over to the UNC System Enrollment Portal, so employees will need to log in to the UNC System Enrollment Portal to designate any beneficiaries for life insurance, AD&D, cancer and critical illness plans.

State Health Plan

The names of the 70/30 and 80/20 plans are changing: The 70/30 plan will now be called the Base plan, and the 80/20 plan will be the Enhanced plan. All currently enrolled State Health Plan members are automatically enrolled in the Base (70/30) health plan, unless they choose the Enhanced (80/20) plan.

A new joint replacement program for knee, hip or shoulder replacement surgery is available for eligible employees, whose associated surgery costs will be bundled into one copay of $900 for the Base (70/30) plan and $600 for the Enhanced (80/20) plan.

There are no premium increases for the fifth year in a row. Preventive services, like annual physicals, remain free — no co-pay or deductible — for both the Base (70/30) and Enhanced (80/20) plans. Preferred and non-preferred insulin continues to have a $0 co-pay for a 30-day supply.

State Health Plan members who use doctors and specialists that are part of the State Health Plan Network of Clear Pricing Project Providers will save money on co-pays.

Tobacco attestation

Employees who want to reduce their premium under any of the plans offered by the State Health Plan MUST complete the tobacco attestation by Oct. 28, 2022. If employees fail to take action during open enrollment, their monthly premiums will be considerably higher in 2023.

If employees attest to being a tobacco user and agree to visit a CVS MinuteClinic or a primary care provider to satisfy the credit, they must fulfill that visit by Nov. 30, 2022. To ensure credit is received for the visit, the office visit summary should be uploaded to the document center located in eBenefits, the plan’s enrollment system.

The subscriber-only cost for the Base (70/30) plan is $85, or $25 if the employee completes the tobacco attestation; for the Enhanced (80/20) plan, the cost is $110, or $50 with the credit for completing the tobacco attestation as a non-tobacco user or a tobacco user who had the tobacco cessation visit before Nov. 30, 2022.

NCFlex

Employees not currently enrolled in vision coverage can enroll in the Vision Plan. There is also a Core Vision Plan at no cost. This coverage provides a wellness exam for $20 plus discounts on materials.

The accident plan is changing to a two-option plan with high and low options. The high option will feature a new Wellness Benefit and Voya Travel Assistance.

The flexible spending accounts require re-enrollment every year, so if employees want to participate in either or both FSAs, they must make their election during open enrollment. The maximum annual contribution for the Health Care FSA will increase to $2,850 per employee; the maximum annual contribution for the Dependent Day Care FSA will remain at $5,000 per household.

If employees participated in the Health Care FSA in 2022 and have a minimum balance of $25, the unused funds up to $570 will automatically roll over for the 2023 plan year. Employees can use these funds even if they do not re-enroll in the Health Care FSA for 2023.

UNC System benefits

As of Jan. 1, 2023, all employees will automatically be enrolled in $10,000 of UNC System Core AD&D coverage at no cost.

Evidence of insurability (medical underwriting) will not be required to enroll in the cancer & specified disease and critical illness plans. Plan premiums are decreasing for the cancer & specified disease plan, and the critical illness plan is moving to a new vendor, Voya.

Resources

Faculty and staff can get more information from the open enrollment website.

To enroll by phone to the State Health Plan or NCFlex, call the eligibility and enrollment support center at 855-859-0966, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. For phone enrollment for UNC System benefits coverage, contact the UNC System Benefits Service Center at 833-862-1490, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you have issues with the online enrollment systems and phone centers, email benefits@unc.edu or call 919-962-3071. For in-person help with open enrollment, the UNC Benefits & Leave Administration Support Center will be available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Oct. 11–27 in the Administrative Office Building, 104 Airport Dr.