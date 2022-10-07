Willis receives Alzheimer’s Association grant to study physical activity interventions in older adults

Erik Willis has received a grant from the Alzheimer’s Association to pilot a multi-level intervention that aims to increase physical activity for individuals in adult supervised care settings such as adult care homes and adult day cares.

Willis is a research scientist with the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and works with the Children’s Healthy Weight Research Group on the Go NAPSACC project. Combining scientific research and expert opinion, Go NAPSACC is an online, interactive tool that provides care settings with step-by-step guidance with the goal of improving the health and well-being of those in their care.

Developed 20 years ago, Go NAPSACC has primarily been used in child care settings to increase healthy behaviors for children. The program has seen considerable success in its initiative and has been identified as having the best evidence for impact on early childhood obesity risk among interventions compared to similar initiatives. In 2012, the White House Task Force on Childhood Obesity chose Go NAPSACC as one of its three recommended programs to combat childhood obesity.

Learn how Willis plans to adapt the Go NAPSACC program and implement it in adult supervised care settings to promote physical activity for older adults.