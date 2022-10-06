Dive into University Research Week Oct. 10-14

As faculty, staff and students at one of the world’s top public research universities, Tar Heels explore, innovate and discover. Every day, they seek answers that not only help the campus community but also the citizens of North Carolina and beyond. Join in a celebration of those exceptional achievements during this year’s University Research Week, Oct. 10-14.

University Research Week is an annual, campuswide event sponsored by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and the College of Arts and Sciences’ Office of Undergraduate Research.

Through nearly 60 events, attendees will gain a better appreciation of Carolina’s research impact on the state, and students will find inspiration and motivation to pursue their own research interests across all disciplines.

This year, University Research Week honors scientific discovery and scholarly creativity during University Day, the celebration of Carolina’s 229-year history on Oct. 12. During the ceremony, two researchers will present alongside their students to demonstrate how their work improves the well-being of North Carolinians and others:

Orlando Coronell, associate professor and associate chair for academics in environmental sciences and engineering in the Gillings School of Global Public Health, and Christian Chung, a biology and public policy major in the College of Arts and Sciences, will share their N.C. Collaboratory-funded work on a novel clean water technology for effective removal of toxic per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

Caela O’Connell, assistant professor in anthropology and the environment, ecology, and energy program in the College, and Margot Midkiff, a Gillings School health policy and management major, will discuss their work on human and environmental relationships and how they can change in relation to hurricanes, flooding, pollution and other factors.

During the weeklong celebration of research at Carolina, you can attend multiple sessions on topics that you are most passionate about. Choose from a mix of virtual sessions, in-person events and online content. Here’s a sampling of what’s available:

Oct. 10

Psychology & Neuroscience Research Fest: Day 1

3-4 p.m.

Online (Zoom link)

The College’s psychology and neuroscience department is hosting a remote “Psych & Neuro Fest” event that will include both synchronous and asynchronous opportunities to learn more about psychology and neuroscience-related research across campus.

Oct. 11

Blue Sky Innovations Future of Emerging Tech open house

1-3 p.m.

Reese Lab (or in the Metaverse through Spatial)

“What’s Next” in emerging technology? Learn about research and work in robotics, volumetric capture and more. Join Blue Sky Innovations’ Chief Innovation Officer Steven King, AI researcher Vivek Sahukar and computer vision engineer Bhargav Bompalli for a 30-minute presentation addressing the future of emerging tech. Following the talk, the lab will be open for in-person tours from 1:30-3:00 pm.

Oct. 12

Why Sieges Matter to People: Malta 1565 and 1940-43

Noon-1 p.m.

Hamilton Hall 569

To showcase the history department’s research, Phi Alpha Theta is sponsoring a lecture/discussion featuring Marcus Bull, the Andrew W. Mellon Distinguished Professor of Medieval and Early Modern Studies.

Oct. 13

Utilizing Research to Impact Environmental Policy in N.C.

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Toy Lounge in Dey Hall

This event will feature a panel of faculty and undergraduate students discussing how their research at Carolina informs and shapes policy decisions of the North Carolina General Assembly and state agencies in Raleigh, such as the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. Speakers from: NC Collaboratory, Institute for the Environment, Public Policy Department and Environmental Finance Center.

The event will also include networking time with information on how undergraduate students can get involved in policy issues and lessons learned from speakers during their career paths.

Oct. 14

Galapagos Seed Grant Funding Workshop

2-3:30 p.m.

FedEx Global Education Center, classroom 1005

UNC faculty and researchers are invited to learn about ways of getting involved with the UNC Center for Galapagos Studies, including the upcoming deadline for their seed grant program. Early-career faculty can receive up to $5,000 grants to conduct research in the iconic Galápagos Archipelago during the 2022-23 academic year.

Learn more about University Research Week and register for sessions.