Carolina Law only NC law school with no drop in 2022 bar passage rate for first-time takers

According to results released by the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners, UNC School of Law had 93% of its 127 first-time test takers pass the July 2022 North Carolina bar exam.

The overall state passage rate for first-time test takers was 75.36%, which was down from last July’s 83.98% passage rate.

Despite the seven-point dip, Carolina Law was the only North Carolina law school that did not drop in its bar passage rate for first-time test takers.

Combining the first-time test takers and repeaters together, Carolina Law’s total passage rate for the July 2022 bar exam was 90.30% (134 total takers; 121 passing). This was 22 points higher than the state’s overall passage rate of 67.90%.

