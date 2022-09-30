Meet the 21st cohort of Duke-UNC Rotary Peace Center Fellows

The Duke-UNC Rotary Peace Center recently welcomed 10 international graduate students to its 21st cohort. As it celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, the center is coming off one of its most competitive application cycles, receiving nearly 250 applications for just 11 fellowship spots.

The center, jointly hosted by Duke University and Carolina, selects and trains fellows who have demonstrated an exceptional, lifelong commitment to promoting national and international cooperation, peace and conflict resolution in their lives and careers.

Fellows enroll for two years in either Duke’s Master of International Development Policy program or in selected Carolina master’s programs such as the Curriculum in Global Studies, the Gillings School of Global Public Health and the Hussman School of Journalism and Media. No matter which program they choose, the fellows have access to resources on both campuses.

Learn more about the 21st cohort.